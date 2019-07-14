Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Comparison side by side

Both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 33.41 N/A -2.66 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 14.39 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.3 respectively. Its competitor Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Denali Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13, with potential downside of -23.48%. On the other hand, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 39.93% and its consensus price target is $28. Based on the data shown earlier, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.7% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 49.4% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 9.18% are Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14.96% 36.13% 49.16% -31.73% -56.16% 52.11% Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.