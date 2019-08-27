Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Comparison side by side

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 32.53 N/A -2.66 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 89.79 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.1% of BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% are Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 110.95% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioPharmX Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.