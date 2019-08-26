Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.47 N/A -2.66 0.00 Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -7.56 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -176% -114.9%

Liquidity

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.5% and 8.5% respectively. About 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.7% of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.29% -6.4% -19.23% 0.29% -74.93% 21.53%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.