Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DOVA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 31.47 N/A -2.66 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.29 N/A 12.15 5.16

Demonstrates Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $13, and a -10.47% downside potential. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $66.33, while its potential upside is 23.45%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.2% are Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.