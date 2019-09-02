DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Reaches $9.46 After 8.00% Up Move; Jefferies Group Lifted Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Stake By $417,278

Jefferies Group Llc increased Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) stake by 87.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 10,981 shares as Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 23,481 shares with $894,000 value, up from 12,500 last quarter. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 506,652 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $74.6 MLN VS $69.3 MLN

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.83% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 795,526 shares traded. DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.94 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $10.22 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DOYU worth $235.52M more.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The Company’s platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments.

More notable recent DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “China Stock Expected to Surge 50% – Schaeffers Research” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DouYu +1.9% as J.P. Morgan starts at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: A Kansas Bank And A Chinese Fintech Wrap Up The Summer IPO Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DouYu International Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: DOYU) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) stake by 15,876 shares to 34,124 valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stake by 275,930 shares and now owns 10,770 shares. Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pacira (PCRX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ASRT vs. PCRX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pacira BioSciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCRX) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.