DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Reaches $8.78 After 4.00% Up Move; PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (PSHZF) Sellers Increased By 35.14% Their Shorts

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.66% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 1.65M shares traded. DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.85B company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $9.13 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DOYU worth $114.00 million more.

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) had an increase of 35.14% in short interest. PSHZF’s SI was 5,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 35.14% from 3,700 shares previously. With 73,600 avg volume, 0 days are for PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD ACCUM SHS P (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s short sellers to cover PSHZF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.67. About 7,681 shares traded. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pershing Square Holdings Q1 2019 Letter To Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio – Q4 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should You Invest Like Ackman? – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2018. More interesting news about Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tracking Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Portfolio – Q3 2018 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pershing Square (Bill Ackman) 2018 Interim Financial Statements – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2018.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The Company’s platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments.

More notable recent DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “DOYU: Stay Away From The Risky IPO – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: DOYU,GDS,IIVI,WK – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DouYu: HUYA Needs To Watch Out – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DouYu International Holdings Ltd – ADR to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.