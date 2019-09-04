DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) Reaches $10.06 After 3.00% Up Move; Egain (EGAN) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Egain Corp (EGAN) investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 48 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 30 reduced and sold their stakes in Egain Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 23.26 million shares, up from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Egain Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 15 New Position: 33.

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.59% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 1.19 million shares traded. DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $3.27 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $10.36 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:DOYU worth $97.98 million more.

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The Company’s platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii L.P. holds 5.54% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation for 2.54 million shares. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 495,110 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 143,796 shares. The United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.33% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 227,370 shares.

The stock increased 2.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 269,965 shares traded or 80.19% up from the average. eGain Corporation (EGAN) has declined 41.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500.