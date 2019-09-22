DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Comparing side by side

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International Holdings Limited 9 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Twitter Inc. 38 10.14 N/A 1.72 24.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for DouYu International Holdings Limited and Twitter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of DouYu International Holdings Limited and Twitter Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1%

Liquidity

DouYu International Holdings Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Twitter Inc. which has a 4.5 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for DouYu International Holdings Limited and Twitter Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Twitter Inc.’s potential downside is -7.47% and its average price target is $40.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DouYu International Holdings Limited and Twitter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 69.7% respectively. Competitively, 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DouYu International Holdings Limited -4.22% 0% 0% 0% 0% -15.04% Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22%

For the past year DouYu International Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Twitter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors DouYu International Holdings Limited.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.