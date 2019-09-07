Douglass Winthrop Advisors Upped Position in Smith A O Com (AOS) by $40.31 Million; Ecolab Com (ECL) Stock Value Rose While Norris Perne & French Llp Has Decreased Stake

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 2,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 87,913 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, down from 90,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $206.69. About 977,646 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp Com (AOS) by 9650.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 760,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 768,436 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.97 million, up from 7,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 997,825 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 09/05/2018 – Kames Capital PLC Exits Position in AO Smith; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 102,000 shares. Chevy Chase Holding reported 0.03% stake. 15,261 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Llc accumulated 676,648 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 75,515 shares. Bahl And Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 27,280 shares. John G Ullman & Associates Inc has invested 0.06% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Marietta Invest Prtnrs, Wisconsin-based fund reported 137,271 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.59% or 45,155 shares. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.02% or 26,912 shares in its portfolio. State Street invested in 0.04% or 9.33M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 21,966 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 1.30M shares. Cls Invests Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B New (NYSE:CBS) by 53,134 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 7,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,135 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Ascena Retail Group, AO Smith Corporation, and Grubhub and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: AOS Investor Notice: Lawsuit against A. O. Smith Corporation announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $497.29M for 30.04 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) by 12,875 shares to 195,567 shares, valued at $9.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).