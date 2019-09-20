Douglass Winthrop Advisors Upped Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake By $2.79 Million; Alector (ALEC) Shorts Increased By 8.53%

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) had an increase of 8.53% in short interest. ALEC’s SI was 3.60M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.53% from 3.32M shares previously. With 146,000 avg volume, 25 days are for Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s short sellers to cover ALEC’s short positions. The SI to Alector Inc’s float is 8.66%. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $18.5. About 594,964 shares traded or 108.35% up from the average. Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 10,553 shares as Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 446,300 shares with $118.06M value, up from 435,747 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Cl A now has $279.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $275.91. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role

Among 12 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $256 lowest target. $298.42’s average target is 8.16% above currents $275.91 stock price. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, May 6. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $28500 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.66 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,615 shares to 58,447 valued at $7.27 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 4,496 shares and now owns 233,457 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gm Advisory Grp Incorporated holds 0.21% or 2,493 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.52% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 815,558 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 24,500 shares or 1.16% of the stock. 11,899 were reported by Rdl Financial. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 1.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lipe & Dalton owns 900 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 0.73% stake. Academy Capital Mngmt Tx holds 171,842 shares or 10.2% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP invested in 4,965 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1,972 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cypress Lc (Wy) owns 300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,195 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt stated it has 1,893 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks owns 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 25,353 shares.

