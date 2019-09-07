Douglass Winthrop Advisors Upped Its Position in Apple Com Stk (AAPL) by $1.65 Million; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Shareholder Ativo Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $784,810 as Market Value Rose

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,437 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.1. About 1.44 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ HCA Healthcare Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCA); 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 457,483 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.90 million, up from 448,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 16/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Apple’s next iPhone may ship with more powerful USB-C charger; 03/04/2018 – Apple to replace Intel chips with own processors in 2020 Macs, sources say; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I personally believe there is a lot more right about public education than there is wrong. #RevolutionCHI; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Analyst Has an Opinion on Apple (AAPL): Ignore It – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple EPS could take $0.20+ tariff hit – Longbow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – SPYV, AAPL, BAC, UNH – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bouchey Group Ltd invested in 1.11% or 23,400 shares. Ws Management Lllp holds 1.82% or 158,568 shares. 12,000 were accumulated by Robecosam Ag. Ruggie Cap accumulated 25 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management stated it has 2.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2,686 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clean Yield Gru Incorporated holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,422 shares. Lucas Capital Management reported 6.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,313 shares. Dock Street Asset accumulated 189,403 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 1.22% or 15.06 million shares in its portfolio. Wealthquest Corp holds 13,973 shares. Smithbridge Asset De reported 36,103 shares stake. Matthew 25 Mgmt holds 120,000 shares or 8.51% of its portfolio.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B New (NYSE:CBS) by 53,134 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 14,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 730,544 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc Cl A.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn owns 0.1% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,286 shares. Bloombergsen holds 440,727 shares. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Na invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nordea Inv Ab invested in 0.1% or 376,630 shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 100 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 38,099 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.15% or 99,100 shares. 4,900 are owned by Wetherby Asset Mngmt. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 204,446 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv Mngmt Co holds 0.61% or 11,401 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.48% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ballentine Prns Limited has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp reported 14,449 shares.