Douglass Winthrop Advisors Upped Its Holding in United Technologies Com (UTX) by $3.62 Million as Share Value Declined; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lowered Stake by $437,989

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 28,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 384,985 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.62 million, up from 356,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 3.80M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 40,808 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, down from 43,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $462.20 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 22,956 shares traded or 22.18% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 7,500 shares to 176,375 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.