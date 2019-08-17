Douglass Winthrop Advisors Trimmed Deere & Co (DE) Holding By $1.02 Million; Safeguard Scientifics New (SFE) Sellers Increased By 12.04% Their Shorts

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Deere & Co (DE) stake by 9.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,425 shares as Deere & Co (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 61,850 shares with $9.89M value, down from 68,275 last quarter. Deere & Co now has $47.31B valuation. The stock increased 3.84% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $149.23. About 3.49M shares traded or 58.00% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 09/03/2018 – Deere Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST INCLUDES $803 MILLION OF PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM

Safeguard Scientifics Inc New (NYSE:SFE) had an increase of 12.04% in short interest. SFE's SI was 785,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.04% from 700,800 shares previously. With 69,000 avg volume, 11 days are for Safeguard Scientifics Inc New (NYSE:SFE)'s short sellers to cover SFE's short positions. The SI to Safeguard Scientifics Inc New's float is 3.89%. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 98,156 shares traded or 40.44% up from the average. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) has risen 2.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.91% the S&P500.

Among 13 analysts covering Deere (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Deere has $209 highest and $13200 lowest target. $171.62’s average target is 15.00% above currents $149.23 stock price. Deere had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 17 to “Outperform”. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. UBS maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. Jefferies upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Monday, June 24. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $19000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16.

