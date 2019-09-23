Douglass Winthrop Advisors Stake In Waters (WAT) Was Has Raised; Westwood Holdings Group Maintains Stake in Occidental Pete (OXY)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 194.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 2,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 3,614 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $778,000, up from 1,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $228.92. About 208,121 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 16/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Boundary Waters: A way to disconnect from the world; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 15/05/2018 – OWC Will Support Sustainable Waters Photography Project in Africa; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 340.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 17,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 22,140 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11 million, up from 5,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.77M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coastline Co holds 0.36% or 11,530 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 29,261 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.33% or 119,000 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Lc has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Motco invested in 0% or 25 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Everence Management Inc holds 1,646 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 368 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 163,277 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Prns invested in 0.01% or 1,207 shares. Assetmark Incorporated stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Comerica Bancorp owns 15,348 shares. Paloma Com holds 0.16% or 43,119 shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,689 shares to 160,349 shares, valued at $22.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 13,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,100 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 52,820 shares. Hap Trading Limited has invested 0.85% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 11,140 are owned by Kempen Mgmt Nv. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 329,370 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ent Financial Ser Corporation invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,651 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caprock has 4,377 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 50,166 shares stake. Citigroup reported 1.34M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 58,709 shares. 1.22 million were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc holds 11,891 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin Mngmt reported 56,275 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na invested in 159,306 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Duff & Phelps Inv Management Co reported 8,060 shares.

