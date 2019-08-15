Douglass Winthrop Advisors Stake in Ill Tool Wks Com (ITW) Boosted by $2.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Synchrony Financ (SYF) Stake Upped by Marshall Wace Llp

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ill Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 15,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 253,245 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.35 million, up from 237,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ill Tool Wks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $147.46. About 139,182 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90, EST. $1.85; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Financ (SYF) by 573.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 244,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 286,882 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 42,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Financ for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 1.24 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%

