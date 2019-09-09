Douglass Winthrop Advisors Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Upped as Stock Value Rose; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Upped Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 64,332 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Howard Hughes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 297,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.17 million, up from 288,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $259.69. About 298,544 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON TO GET $435M CASH FOR VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA PROVIDES STATEMENT ON FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION INTO LEAD TESTING ISSUES; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with

