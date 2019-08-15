Douglass Winthrop Advisors Raised Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (UL) Holding by $450,186; Schmidt P J Investment Management Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (UL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 7,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 411,253 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 403,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $60.12. About 518,199 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 31/05/2018 – Unilever CEO in no rush to quit, prefers internal successor -Bernstein; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 5.67 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 19/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N – OPENING UP TO 70 NEW BRANCHES, HIRING UP TO 700 NEW EMPLOYEES IN VIRGINIA, MARYLAND AND D.C; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees 40 Percent Correction in Equity Markets; 23/05/2018 – Macquarie, JPMorgan set to launch $1.1b entitlement offer for Reliance; 11/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co expected to post earnings of $2.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbs Corp Cl B New (NYSE:CBS) by 53,134 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 3,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,461 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank holds 143,844 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.41% stake. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 52,013 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt has 0.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 70,285 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 967,357 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc reported 6,140 shares or 2.19% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 417,879 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Incorporated reported 331,120 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Co, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,764 shares. Axa accumulated 1.15M shares. Kopp Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smithfield Tru reported 0.32% stake. Salem Mngmt Inc has 29,789 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. D L Carlson Grp holds 2.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 84,825 shares.

