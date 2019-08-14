Douglass Winthrop Advisors Position In Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Was Upped; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Has Decreased Position by $104.26 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 99.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 8,516 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $886,000, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.25. About 6.60M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 09/05/2018 – P&G’s Tastad Calls Multi-Cultural Marketing, Marketing for Today (Video); 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 8,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 297,002 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.17M, up from 288,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $253.34. About 909,273 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG REDUCED BZUN, HTHT, GLW, BDX, D IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tufin Named Winner in the 15th Annual Info Security PG’s 2019 Global Excellence Awards® – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Could the Tide Soon Turn for Procter & Gamble Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Procter & Gamble Company (PG): Yacktman Asset Management Is Enthusiastic About Its Brands – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At The Procter & Gamble Companyâ€™s (NYSE:PG) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “P&G stockâ€™s target price boosted by Goldman Sachs – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 16,552 shares to 460,163 shares, valued at $95.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 161,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlas Browninc invested in 2.46% or 33,442 shares. Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Country Trust Bancorporation has 326,606 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Scotia Cap invested 0.47% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Capital Invest Advsr Ltd has 0.91% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 149,709 shares. Allen Ltd Liability Com has 47,832 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Sather Fincl Gru stated it has 7,781 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited owns 0.62% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 606,411 shares. 56,100 are owned by Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp. First Advsr Lp reported 1.52M shares. Timber Creek Management Lc invested in 6,997 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0.37% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Eastern Financial Bank, Massachusetts-based fund reported 218,037 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.83% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17,149 shares to 32,154 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,160 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,389 are owned by Checchi Advisers Limited Liability. 5.73M are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. Hamel Associates Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). British Columbia Invest Mgmt invested in 102,076 shares. 7,005 are held by Parsons Ri. Spectrum Management Grp Inc invested in 0.13% or 1,725 shares. Tt stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 23,033 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Granite Invest Prns Limited Liability Corporation owns 30,133 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 2,219 shares. 5 were reported by Essex Investment Mngmt Limited Co. Levin Strategies Lp reported 1.39% stake. Moreover, Polar Cap Llp has 0.12% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Investment Services holds 2.04% or 18,542 shares. Hudock Capital Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).