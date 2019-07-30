Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lowered Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) Stake By $339,500; Boston Scientific (BSX) Has 1.38 Sentiment

Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 305 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 221 cut down and sold their stakes in Boston Scientific Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.21 billion shares, down from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Boston Scientific Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 185 Increased: 213 New Position: 92.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO) stake by 20.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,500 shares as Tractor Supply Co Com (TSCO)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 13,725 shares with $1.34M value, down from 17,225 last quarter. Tractor Supply Co Com now has $13.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $110.45. About 1.10 million shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply 1Q EPS 57c; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMCC 2010-C1; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 10/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Results; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA ‘Great Neighbors’

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) stake by 157,400 shares to 751,580 valued at $52.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Wholesale Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 3,170 shares and now owns 235,157 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Tractor Supply has $12500 highest and $96 lowest target. $115.50’s average target is 4.57% above currents $110.45 stock price. Tractor Supply had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 16 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Wedbush. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $127.25 million for 26.30 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tractor Supply (TSCO) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Retail Home Suppliers to Trade Now – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tractor Supply Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Incorporated has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk holds 114,446 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Llc invested in 0.42% or 14,435 shares. Capwealth Advsr Llc invested in 40,982 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 4,219 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated owns 0.71% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 17,855 shares. Aperio Lc reported 130,389 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jensen Investment Management owns 9,420 shares. Cim Ltd Llc accumulated 4.71% or 131,075 shares. Toth Advisory reported 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup has 34,654 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 5 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $528.45M for 27.82 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Tcbmag.com and their article: “Mayo Clinic, Boston Scientific Launch Med-Tech Accelerator – Twin Cities Business Magazine” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.81 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 42.72 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Bollard Group Llc holds 48.65% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation for 33.58 million shares. Sector Gamma As owns 1.12 million shares or 6.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Senator Investment Group Lp has 4.33% invested in the company for 5.00 million shares. The New York-based South Street Advisors Llc has invested 3.75% in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.61 million shares.

