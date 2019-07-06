Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lowered Position in American Express Co (AXP) as Market Value Rose; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Davidson Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $368,088

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.01M, down from 244,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA REACHES PACT WITH AIMIA-AIR CANADA; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors analyzed 8,764 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 536,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.79M, down from 545,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $243.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 13.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (NYSE:ECL) by 3,980 shares to 313,811 shares, valued at $55.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) by 8,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70B for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.32B for 14.08 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 18,700 shares to 241,413 shares, valued at $10.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Campus Cmnt (NYSE:ACC) by 32,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.