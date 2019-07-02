Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lowered By $1.75 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; IQE PLC ORDINARY SHARES (IQEPF) Shorts Decreased By 13.89%

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 7.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 12,616 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 163,038 shares with $22.79M value, down from 175,654 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $370.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 5.87 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio)

Among 8 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 14. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, February 25 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.40 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc has invested 1.86% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited owns 356,364 shares. Adirondack Rech & Mngmt Inc has 0.14% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cubic Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 45,610 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 32,124 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 163,368 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm, a Israel-based fund reported 15,200 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings accumulated 10.87 million shares. 235,455 were accumulated by Northeast Invest Mgmt. Magellan Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Captrust Financial holds 0.99% or 173,962 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Co accumulated 2.47% or 83,485 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc reported 39,172 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 68,860 shares or 2.61% of the stock.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (NYSE:ECL) stake by 3,980 shares to 313,811 valued at $55.40M in 2019Q1. It also upped Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (NYSE:CNI) stake by 9,496 shares and now owns 585,776 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A had bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.

