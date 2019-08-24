Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lifted Mohawk Inds (MHK) Holding By $8.11 Million; Sei Investments Company Upped Ryder Sys (R) Position

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK) stake by 20.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 64,384 shares as Mohawk Inds Inc (MHK)’s stock declined 7.88%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 381,609 shares with $48.14M value, up from 317,225 last quarter. Mohawk Inds Inc now has $8.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.62% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $112.09. About 603,961 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AGS Partners with Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort on “Play Mohawk” Social Casino App; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Tenney: Congresswoman Tenney Secures Contract Bringing High-Tech Jobs to Mohawk Valley; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces Mohawk Industries to Expand in Carroll County

Sei Investments Company increased Ryder Sys Inc (R) stake by 105.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sei Investments Company acquired 74,836 shares as Ryder Sys Inc (R)’s stock declined 12.04%. The Sei Investments Company holds 145,789 shares with $9.05 million value, up from 70,953 last quarter. Ryder Sys Inc now has $2.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.31% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 562,992 shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 22/05/2018 – Golf-Westwood, Harrington, McDowell, Donald named Ryder Cup vice-captains; 03/04/2018 – RYDER BUYS MXD GROUP TO SUPPORT SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN E; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC R.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ryder Chairman & CEO to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive; 04/05/2018 – Ryder Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Ryder: Deal Includes 109 E-Commerce Fulfillment Facilities Across U.S., Canada; 08/03/2018 – Ryder CFO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Ryder System 1Q Cont Ops EPS 64c

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $1.37M worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BALCAEN FILIP. $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) was bought by BRUCKMANN BRUCE on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 2 analysts covering Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mohawk Industries has $17600 highest and $11500 lowest target. $152’s average target is 35.61% above currents $112.09 stock price. Mohawk Industries had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Massachusetts Ma holds 305,411 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 557,464 shares stake. Principal Finance Group Inc holds 0.08% or 722,536 shares. Montag A And Assocs holds 0.02% or 1,750 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% or 5,128 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 2,512 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 2,547 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Public Llc has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 110,803 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 6,440 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 18,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Ariel Limited Liability has 0.89% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 6,425 shares to 61,850 valued at $9.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) stake by 10,770 shares and now owns 165,707 shares. A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.19% stake. Montag A And Associate stated it has 0.03% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Alps Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Stifel holds 0% or 16,352 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 65,868 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.02% or 8,045 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab has invested 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.02% or 1.01 million shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Pnc Services Grp reported 0% stake. 1.85M are held by Luminus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,216 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 34,490 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 99,048 shares.

Sei Investments Company decreased Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 24,538 shares to 147,556 valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 50,198 shares and now owns 485,645 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was reduced too.

