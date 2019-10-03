Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lifted Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) Sentiment Is 0.83

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 15 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 18 sold and decreased stakes in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 6.55 million shares, down from 6.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 13 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 1.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 6,954 shares as Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 485,448 shares with $67.79 million value, up from 478,494 last quarter. Walt Disney Co now has $231.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $129.14. About 8.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 30/05/2018 – DISNEY STAR JENNA ORTEGA UNITES WITH LATINO COMMISSION ON AIDS AS YOUTH AMBASSADOR; 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. for 222,373 shares. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owns 107,662 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 0.52% invested in the company for 102,073 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 747,246 shares.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.71. About 116,854 shares traded or 48.01% up from the average. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (ARDC) has declined 3.53% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The company has market cap of $337.08 million. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Paypal Holdings Incorpor stake by 326,577 shares to 41,533 valued at $4.75M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO) stake by 3,215 shares and now owns 92,605 shares. Auto Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 21.11% above currents $129.14 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital.