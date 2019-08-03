Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lifted Its Markel (MKL) Holding; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Colfax (CFX)

Among 6 analysts covering Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Colfax Corp has $40 highest and $27 lowest target. $34’s average target is 33.70% above currents $25.43 stock price. Colfax Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) rating on Thursday, March 14. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $29 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Longbow on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CFX in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CFX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. See Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) latest ratings:

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Markel Corp (MKL) stake by 7.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 5,190 shares as Markel Corp (MKL)’s stock rose 4.99%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 72,707 shares with $72.43 million value, up from 67,517 last quarter. Markel Corp now has $15.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1119.24. About 22,752 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 13/04/2018 – Markel announces new excess casualty leadership team; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 24/04/2018 – MARKEL CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OUTSTANDING OF $671.05 AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2% FROM $683.55 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Markel releases stand-alone employment practices liability policy for professional employer organizations – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.43. About 1.91M shares traded or 18.36% up from the average. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 11.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CFX News: 26/03/2018 S&PGR Affms Colfax Corp. ‘BB+’ Rtg; Dbt Rtg Affmd; Otlk Stbl; 21/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – DenverGov.org: Great West Colfax Cleanup to be held on May 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – COLFAX CORP CFX.N : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Colfax at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Colfax; 21/04/2018 – DJ Colfax Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFX); 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Colfax 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. It has a 49.09 P/E ratio. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, makes, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves.

