Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lifted Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Stake By $2.04 Million; Sabby Management Decreased Biogen (BIIB) Stake By $28.08 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) stake by 2.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 8,196 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 297,002 shares with $74.17M value, up from 288,806 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co Com now has $67.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $251.38. About 480,000 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Sabby Management Llc decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 94.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabby Management Llc sold 118,975 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 28.29%. The Sabby Management Llc holds 7,000 shares with $1.66M value, down from 125,975 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $44.90 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $231.55. About 1.21 million shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 07/05/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Copaxone Declines: MS

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “BD Statement on FDA Circulatory System Devices Panel Regarding Paclitaxel-Coated Devices – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 8,250 shares to 39,661 valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) stake by 3,220 shares and now owns 35,461 shares. Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 3,337 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0.14% or 1.67M shares. Cleararc Inc holds 4,148 shares. Cumberland Partners Limited has invested 1.98% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ubs Oconnor Ltd holds 50,000 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corporation holds 102,076 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen invested in 5.73M shares. Hemenway Ltd Company has 11,332 shares. The Denmark-based C Holdg A S has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Meyer Handelman Company reported 17,407 shares. Arrow Fincl Corp has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 610 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 95,802 shares. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 19,375 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 253,030 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,204 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $266 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $7.47 EPS, up 28.79% or $1.67 from last year’s $5.8 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 7.75 P/E if the $7.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.98 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $47.78 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J had bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21 million on Tuesday, April 30.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 39 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Mizuho maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $402 target in Monday, March 4 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $290 target in Thursday, March 21 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”.