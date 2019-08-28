Douglass Winthrop Advisors Increases Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT); As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Valuation Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Upped Position by $2.19 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56M, up from 132,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.95. About 1.22 million shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 16,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 716,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.48 million, up from 699,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $134.92. About 9.01M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17,149 shares to 32,154 shares, valued at $12.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 89,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,164 shares, and cut its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: KEYS, OPRA, WUBA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Microsoft (MSFT) Down 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 90,300 shares to 607,070 shares, valued at $14.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 260,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,957 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celldex (CLDX) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in March – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vertex slips 1% on negative Symdeko chatter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VRTX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.