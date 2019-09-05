Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Upped Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (CNI) Position; As Usa Technologies (USAT) Stock Value Rose, P-A-W Capital Increased Its Holding

P-A-W Capital Corp increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 77.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.01M market cap company. The stock increased 9.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 1.43M shares traded or 96.79% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 02/04/2018 – USA Technologies Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M; 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (CNI) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 9,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 585,776 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.42 million, up from 576,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 534,938 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q REV. C$3.19B, EST. C$3.15B; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $6.93 million activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $101.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 70,000 shares to 360,000 shares, valued at $4.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtusa Corp (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin has 790,483 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 19,538 shares. D E Shaw & Company Inc owns 72,126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kistler has 679 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Ameritas Inv owns 4,133 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 40,079 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 56,800 shares. 34,195 are held by Raymond James Advsr Inc. Paw Capital has 1.31% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Washington Corp reported 1.02M shares stake. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors owns 0% invested in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) for 13,863 shares.