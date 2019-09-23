Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Trimmed Walmart (WMT) Holding by $1.11 Million; Amphenol (APH) Stock Declined While Westwood Holdings Group Has Trimmed Stake

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,296 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, down from 24,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 3.40M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 11/05/2018 – Buy Walmart on Dip, Says MKM — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 05/03/2018 – Walmart: Meals Will Also Be Available via Online Grocery Pickup; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Walmart’s online sales jump by a third; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS INDIAN RETAIL MARKET WILL BE $1.3 TRILLION AND EXPECTS COUNTRY WILL BECOME TOP 5 ECOMMERCE MARKETS IN 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 19,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 46,035 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.42 million, down from 65,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.99. About 492,741 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart’s ‘unlimited’ grocery delivery goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TWTR, WMT, CLF, NVTA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.30 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,023 are held by Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Seizert Capital Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 1.71% or 314,656 shares. Sageworth Trust reported 3,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Invsts Limited invested in 0.42% or 696,682 shares. Truepoint Inc invested 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 40,620 shares. Bangor Bank has 0.3% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 15,182 shares. Aull & Monroe Invest Mgmt holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 2,333 shares. Violich Capital Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 6,579 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate reported 0.22% stake. Girard Ptnrs invested in 0.38% or 19,277 shares. 36,100 were accumulated by Cap Fund Management. Zebra Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,350 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 0.39% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 8,616 shares. Moreover, Greystone Managed Invs has 0.66% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,260 shares to 467,743 shares, valued at $92.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 24,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 124,918 shares to 159,318 shares, valued at $3.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interface Inc (NASDAQ:TILE) by 96,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 58 are held by Ruggie Cap Gp. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 46,834 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Cambridge Advisors Inc stated it has 3,953 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation, United Kingdom-based fund reported 108,498 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Company has 3,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 875,267 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 139,314 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 7,064 shares. 2.65M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Ltd Company. Btim Corp has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Arrow Financial owns 320 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Timessquare Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 663,600 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.18% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 2.31 million shares. Bridges Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 3,951 shares.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Amphenol (APH) is a Cheap House in a Bad Neighborhood, Morgan Stanley Reiterates Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Results of Cash Tender Offers – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 27.01 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.