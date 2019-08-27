Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Trimmed Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO) Holding by $11.94 Million as Stock Declined; Brown Advisory Decreased Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Holding by $9.32 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 73,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 95,820 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.68M, down from 169,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.99. About 201,358 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 05/04/2018 – Blade and Bow 22-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Returns with a Limited Re-Release ahead of Derby Day; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video)

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 24.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc analyzed 291,260 shares as the company's stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 884,578 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 540,836 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 53,594 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And Communications holds 326,481 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 2.12M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 257,491 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Republic Management accumulated 0% or 8,669 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 46,198 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Llc reported 34,742 shares. Crawford Counsel reported 92,672 shares. M&T Bank Corporation has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Fdx Advisors owns 22,835 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Summit Creek Advisors Limited Company reported 256,861 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 12,177 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt invested in 0% or 141,384 shares. 54,808 are held by Asset One Ltd.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,511 shares to 493,894 shares, valued at $53.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 5,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,402 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 22.86% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.35 per share. HCSG’s profit will be $20.37 million for 20.05 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.