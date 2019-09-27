Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lowered Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $388,050 as Stock Declined; American Century Companies Boosted Its Novartis A G (NVS) Holding by $7.21 Million

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 62.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 79,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 206,135 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.82 million, up from 126,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 2.22M shares traded or 15.98% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Top Novarits lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 09/04/2018 – Novartis to Acquire AveXis Inc. for $8.7B; 23/04/2018 – NOVARTIS INSTITUTES FOR BIOMEDICAL RESEARCH INC REPORTS 14.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC AS OF APRIL 18, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q Oper Pft $2.4B; 24/05/2018 – GENMAB GEN.CO – RESULTS FROM PHASE lll STUDY OF ARZERRA(®) (OFATUMUMAB) PLUS BENDAMUSTINE DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 27/03/2018 – Novartis Selling Consumer-healthcare JV Stake To GlaxoSmithKline — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – GSK buys Novartis stake in consumer health care venture for $13 billion; 09/04/2018 – ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB ONVE.TE – WILL FURTHER REFINE DOVITINIB DRP® BIOMARKER

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 1,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, down from 25,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 818,864 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement reported 12,386 shares stake. South Street Advisors holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,700 shares. Scopus Asset LP stated it has 347,042 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 513,459 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 12,073 shares. California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Endurance Wealth Inc owns 325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.2% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 398,686 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lazard Asset Llc, New York-based fund reported 6.72 million shares. Citizens Northern Corporation holds 1.05% or 9,515 shares in its portfolio. Randolph stated it has 2.45% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Indiana-based Old Natl Fincl Bank In has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 10,667 shares. Georgia-based Montag A Assocs has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,260 shares to 467,743 shares, valued at $92.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (NYSE:ECL) by 27,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Cable One Inc Com.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.