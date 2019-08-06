Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lowered Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO) Position By $11.94 Million; Realpage Has 1.38 Sentiment

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO) stake by 43.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 73,254 shares as Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (DEO)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 95,820 shares with $15.68M value, down from 169,074 last quarter. Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A now has $98.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $163.28. About 477,393 shares traded or 48.85% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Realpage Inc (RP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 120 institutional investors opened new and increased holdings, while 87 sold and trimmed stock positions in Realpage Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 77.88 million shares, up from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Realpage Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 70 Increased: 71 New Position: 49.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Ill Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) stake by 15,770 shares to 253,245 valued at $36.35 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,738 shares and now owns 457,483 shares. Fastenal Co Com (NASDAQ:FAST) was raised too.

The stock decreased 6.08% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $57.18. About 1.36M shares traded or 84.27% up from the average. RealPage, Inc. (RP) has risen 14.85% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Stockbridge Partners Llc holds 8.28% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. for 3.70 million shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 350,767 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Llc has 2.85% invested in the company for 57,500 shares. The New York-based Diker Management Llc has invested 2.83% in the stock. Tygh Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 240,132 shares.