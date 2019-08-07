Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lifted Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position; Morgan Stanley Has Increased Adtran (ADTN) Stake By $1.95 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 6,084 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 730,483 shares with $54.30M value, up from 724,399 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $114.12B valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $95.34. About 7.44 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CEO KEVIN JOHNSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Chicago Sun-Times: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at #Starbucks settle with Philadelphia; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 26/04/2018 – Investors want to know if the arrest of two customers at a Philadelphia Starbucks has hurt the brand’s sales; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 05/03/2018 – Starbucks’ Renting Ways Offer Possible Edge Over Dunkin’ Donuts; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive

Morgan Stanley increased Adtran Inc (ADTN) stake by 80.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 150,279 shares as Adtran Inc (ADTN)’s stock declined 34.80%. The Morgan Stanley holds 338,017 shares with $4.63M value, up from 187,738 last quarter. Adtran Inc now has $529.25 million valuation. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 227,320 shares traded. ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has declined 31.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ADTN News: 14/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Bezeq Israel upgrades fixed network to 250 Mbps using Vplus from Nokia, Adtran; 20/03/2018 ADTRAN Increases Market Leadership in North American MSO Business by Entering Broad Based Agreement with Sumitomo Electric Industries; 14/05/2018 – ADTRAN to Lead Broadband Forum’s Advanced Application-Level Traffic Generation Testing; 17/04/2018 – ADTRAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 29C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 04/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management LP Exits Position in Adtran; 17/04/2018 – Adtran 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – ADTRAN, Inc. to Release First Quarter Earnings on April 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Adtran Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ADTN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.95 million shares or 0.54% more from 42.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 14,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Aperio Group Lc, California-based fund reported 15,130 shares. The New York-based Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.02% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 259,149 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 39,134 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc has 0% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 15,344 shares. 40,232 were reported by Bbt Cap Lc. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.05% invested in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) for 65,136 shares. Invesco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN). Wellington Management Group Llp owns 696,574 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 11,230 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 107,024 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 19,833 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has invested 0% in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Morgan Stanley decreased Venator Matls Plc stake by 1.05M shares to 4.64M valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) stake by 55,751 shares and now owns 277,555 shares. Waddell & Reed Finl Inc (NYSE:WDR) was reduced too.

More notable recent ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ADTRAN (ADTN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADTRAN (ADTN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADTN vs. ZAYO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Lab Co Of Amer Hldg (NYSE:LH) stake by 3,120 shares to 1,465 valued at $224,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 6,192 shares and now owns 8,160 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 626,273 shares. Howe Rusling holds 0.08% or 5,997 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 23,296 shares. 91,938 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,050 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 3.63% or 361,156 shares. Compton Capital Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 5,378 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 0.74% stake. Maryland Cap invested in 18,379 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 29,821 are held by Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc. Cypress Gru holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 71,796 shares. Fort Washington Inc Oh reported 1.31 million shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 295,414 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 533,211 shares.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Share Price Has Gained 132%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Starbucks Corp., Entergy Corp and Veritex Holdings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.93 million activity. Varma Vivek C sold $3.50M worth of stock.