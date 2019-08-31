Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Lifted By $450,216 Its Starbucks Com (SBUX) Position; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (JAZZ) Shorts Raised By 10.97%

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX) stake by 0.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 6,084 shares as Starbucks Corp Com (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 730,483 shares with $54.30M value, up from 724,399 last quarter. Starbucks Corp Com now has $115.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 29/05/2018 – NBC News: As Starbucks closes for bias training, black-owned coffee shops open their doors wider; 04/05/2018 – DEAL PROBABLY ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY, ACCORDING TO SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH MATTER – BBG; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Ceo Kevin Johnson Unveils Innovation Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES SOUTHROCK RIGHTS TO DEVELOP AND OPERATE STARBUCKS STORES IN BRAZIL; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had an increase of 10.97% in short interest. JAZZ’s SI was 2.24M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.97% from 2.02 million shares previously. With 499,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s short sellers to cover JAZZ’s short positions. The SI to Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.08%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.15. About 424,501 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Slee; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sings a Sweet Tune in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a Profitable Value Stock? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “JAZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $135 lowest target. $164.56’s average target is 28.41% above currents $128.15 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of JAZZ in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Neutral” on Wednesday, May 8. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo maintained Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.33 billion. The firm has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It has a 11.62 P/E ratio. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) stake by 14,584 shares to 730,544 valued at $61.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) stake by 1,095 shares and now owns 2,568 shares. The Coca (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $65 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is -6.61% below currents $96.56 stock price. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 29. Piper Jaffray maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Monday, June 10. Piper Jaffray has “Neutral” rating and $8200 target. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 8 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, April 26. Citigroup maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, April 26. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”.

