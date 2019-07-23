Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Position By $821,060; CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (CNVVF) Shorts Down By 1.41%

CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:CNVVF) had a decrease of 1.41% in short interest. CNVVF’s SI was 664,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.41% from 674,000 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 831 days are for CONVATEC GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNIT (OTCMKTS:CNVVF)’s short sellers to cover CNVVF’s short positions. It closed at $1.8181 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 12.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,730 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 48,845 shares with $5.99 million value, down from 55,575 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $182.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 4.41 million shares traded or 4.49% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Svcs stated it has 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.25% or 2.21 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Boltwood Cap holds 0.81% or 10,137 shares. Aviance Ptnrs invested 0.29% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hl Financial Ser Limited Liability Corp holds 0.67% or 355,039 shares. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs Incorporated holds 9,958 shares. Shell Asset Management reported 315,069 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank & owns 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,634 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Llp owns 29.91M shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Saybrook Capital Nc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,917 shares. 13,328 are held by Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd. Lafayette Invests Inc accumulated 48,270 shares. 5,925 are owned by Shamrock Asset Management Lc.

Among 5 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $125.67’s average target is -3.54% below currents $130.28 stock price. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 19 to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (NYSE:CNI) stake by 9,496 shares to 585,776 valued at $52.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 5,151 shares and now owns 67,243 shares. Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes. It has a 16.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a portfolio of wound dressings that include antimicrobial and foam dressings to manage chronic wounds associated with ageing.