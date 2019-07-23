Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake as Share Value Declined; Biondo Investment Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Under Armour (UA) by $678,510

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 6,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, down from 68,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $168.35. About 2.02M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – Deere & Co Raises Dividend to 69c Vs. 60c; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES FY 2018 TOTAL U.S. FARM CASH RECEIPTS OF $374.9 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 20/03/2018 – DEERE SEES AG EQUIPMENT DEMAND IMPROVING ON GRAIN PRICES

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (NYSE:UL) by 7,898 shares to 411,253 shares, valued at $23.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 28,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 300 were reported by 1832 Asset Lp. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 87,078 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability owns 61,850 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Int Limited Ca has 0.32% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Anderson Hoagland And has 4,819 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 8,090 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 134,694 were accumulated by Golub Ltd Limited Liability Company. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt reported 1,550 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Central Bancshares And Communications, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,080 shares. First Bankshares Limited owns 27,300 shares for 12.28% of their portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). South State Corp holds 2,144 shares. First Tru LP invested in 0.04% or 139,953 shares.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $897.09M for 14.87 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.