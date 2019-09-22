Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Decreased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Hennessy Advisors Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding by $1.30 Million

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 63.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 41,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 23,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $694,000, down from 65,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 200.10% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 16/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Names Schroeder Seattle Market President; 18/04/2018 – BofA Names Trading Co-Head Mensah as President of EMEA Region; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in the Unregistered Sales of Securities; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Transforms Homebuying With New Digital Mortgage Experience; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 10/04/2018 – HARVARD KENNEDY, BOFA ANNOUNCE COUNCIL ON RESPONSIBLE USE OF AI

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 11,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 125,850 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07 million, up from 114,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CARDLYTICS INC CDLX.O : JP MORGAN INITIATES WITH OVERWEIGHT, $23 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 23/04/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour May 23; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 14/03/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 17 EUROS FROM 16 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.88 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Palouse Capital Mgmt Inc owns 136,631 shares. Moreover, Ghp Advsrs has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 85,753 shares. Apriem accumulated 257,229 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 0.7% or 887,842 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 68,091 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sirios Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 339,617 shares. Coe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.39% or 12,223 shares. 34.50 million were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 154,482 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Inc has invested 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 278,737 shares. New York-based Second Curve Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 346,200 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 18,038 shares. Transamerica Advisors has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com Stk Usd1 (NYSE:ECL) by 27,437 shares to 341,248 shares, valued at $67.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA).

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13,500 shares to 127,800 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,804 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

