Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Decreased By $1.75 Million Its The Coca (KO) Holding; Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF) Sentiment Is 0.56

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased The Coca (KO) stake by 23.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 38,100 shares as The Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 122,434 shares with $5.74M value, down from 160,534 last quarter. The Coca now has $219.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 10.36 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 10/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Downgrades Coca-Cola Amatil to ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 28/03/2018 – LBC Breaking: Coca-Cola says it is moving ahead with plans to close sites in Milton Keynes and Northampton, with the loss of; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Larry Tanenbaum, Junior Bridgeman to Form Venture to Acquire Coca-Cola Refreshments Canada

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 9 funds started new and increased positions, while 16 sold and reduced stock positions in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 4.37 million shares, down from 4.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $1.06M were sold by Perez Beatriz R on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.64 billion for 20.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 73,844 shares traded or 150.58% up from the average. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (IIF) has declined 15.54% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $268.94 million. The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of India.