Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Cut Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding; Gallagher Arthur J & Co Has 1.4 Sentiment

Gallagher Arthur J & Co (AJG) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 256 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 183 reduced and sold their positions in Gallagher Arthur J & Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 144.61 million shares, down from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Gallagher Arthur J & Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 163 Increased: 170 New Position: 86.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 1.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 14,584 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 730,544 shares with $61.52M value, down from 745,128 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $127.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.65. About 3.69M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 08/05/2018 – A sweeping investigation into workplace behavior at Nike has resulted in the departure of four more top-level executives; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q REVENUE TO BE UP HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent

New Vernon Investment Management Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for 24,282 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc. owns 324,289 shares or 4.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guinness Asset Management Ltd has 3.34% invested in the company for 251,555 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has invested 3.3% in the stock. Capital Returns Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 78,550 shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.51 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 24.24 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.73. About 408,562 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500.

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 27.05 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.34% or 1.22M shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Somerville Kurt F reported 2,505 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 28,200 shares. Leisure Capital holds 0.48% or 6,774 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 6.81 million shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Llc has 469,381 shares. Pinnacle Assoc stated it has 13,786 shares. Fosun Intll owns 19,567 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 150 shares. Evergreen Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 92,457 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments has 1.92M shares. Chemical Savings Bank invested in 46,067 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Paragon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 5.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Nordea Invest Mgmt accumulated 2.13M shares or 0.37% of the stock.

