Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Cut Auto Data Processing (ADP) Position By $407,040; Xcel Energy (XEL) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 252 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 214 cut down and sold their stakes in Xcel Energy Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 387.73 million shares, up from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Xcel Energy Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 183 Increased: 180 New Position: 72.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Auto Data Processing (ADP) stake by 4.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 2,560 shares as Auto Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.74%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 56,414 shares with $9.01 million value, down from 58,974 last quarter. Auto Data Processing now has $73.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 1.17 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Monthly U.S. Job Growth Double the Pace of Labor Force Growth; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 13/03/2018 – Ackman Sells $125 Million of ADP Stake After Share Price Run-Up; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%

Bruce & Co. Inc. holds 5.29% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. for 481,600 shares. Stewart & Patten Co Llc owns 460,217 shares or 4.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usa Financial Portformulas Corp has 3.67% invested in the company for 103,604 shares. The Wisconsin-based National Investment Services Inc Wi has invested 2.64% in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 50,459 shares.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.45 billion. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other divisions. It has a 25.75 P/E ratio. The firm generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources.

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 1.46% above currents $169.69 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by JP Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De invested in 764,762 shares. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc has invested 4.1% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Cohen Klingenstein Llc owns 3,705 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 685,232 shares. Moreover, Van Eck has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 30,616 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Farmers Trust reported 4,099 shares. Sageworth Tru Company reported 976 shares. 55,067 were accumulated by Penobscot Mngmt Co Inc. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 231 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Frontier Investment Management Co has invested 0.01% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 44,250 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 280,478 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.4% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).