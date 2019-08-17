Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Boosted Smith A O Com (AOS) Position; Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO) Covered By 4 Bulls

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Smith A O Corp Com (AOS) stake by 9650.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 760,555 shares as Smith A O Corp Com (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 768,436 shares with $40.97M value, up from 7,881 last quarter. Smith A O Corp Com now has $7.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 2.10 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $25 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.14’s average target is 109.23% above currents $8.67 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Tuesday, February 26. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Alliance Global Partners with “Buy”. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $19.0000 11.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 15.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities New Target: $15.0000 13.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Alliance Global Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Among 2 analysts covering AO Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AO Smith Corp has $62 highest and $60 lowest target. $61’s average target is 31.83% above currents $46.27 stock price. AO Smith Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AOS in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Diageo Plc F Sponsored Adr 1 A (NYSE:DEO) stake by 73,254 shares to 95,820 valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cbs Corp Cl B New (NYSE:CBS) stake by 53,134 shares and now owns 6,400 shares. Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was reduced too.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $802.43 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.37 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $372,308 activity. 30,755 Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) shares with value of $372,308 were sold by FISHER JOHN BRADLEY.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

