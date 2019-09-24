Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by $1.43 Million; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Shareholder Tealwood Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 5,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 27,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.43. About 244,091 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (CNI) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 15,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 601,354 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.61M, up from 585,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 292,060 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q EPS C$1.00; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Aviva Public Limited holds 352,700 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 55,330 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Kansas-based Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has invested 0.44% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 292,652 shares for 3.43% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt reported 1,943 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Asset Strategies Inc holds 0.19% or 6,301 shares. Edgemoor Invest Advisors Incorporated accumulated 124,488 shares. Cibc Asset Management owns 0.07% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 89,751 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 44,531 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.15% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 235,776 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.43% stake. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 14,498 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 2,008 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Mall REITâ€™s Huge Gain Isnâ€™t a Reason to Buy it – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Is Why We Bought Anworth Mortgage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly And The Bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Shareholders Booked A 10% Gain In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WashREIT Completes Sales of Power Center Assets – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Change Your Train of Thought: CN to Talk Rail Safety at the Richmond Chamber of Commerce – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CN and GM Extend Agreements, Grow Relationship – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CN announces C$800-million debt offering NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN declares second-quarter 2019 dividend NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.