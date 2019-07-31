Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Boosted Its Ill Tool Wks Com (ITW) Position; Brown Advisory Securities Has Decreased By $420,988 Its Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Ill Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc acquired 15,770 shares as Ill Tool Wks Inc Com (ITW)’s stock rose 7.95%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 253,245 shares with $36.35 million value, up from 237,475 last quarter. Ill Tool Wks Inc Com now has $50.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $156.53. About 378,063 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 3.74% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 48.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 6,191 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 8.19%. The Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 6,661 shares with $459,000 value, down from 12,852 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $62.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 2.02 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation At The Bernstein 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – COLGATE CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER”; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.13% or 921,116 shares in its portfolio. Old Republic accumulated 242,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems, Louisiana-based fund reported 15,900 shares. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 234,005 shares. Blue Chip Inc owns 0.13% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 3,730 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Hudock Gru Ltd owns 1,102 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Company invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 1,482 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 873 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 1,448 shares. First Citizens Bancshares Trust stated it has 1,653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers owns 603,810 shares. Novare Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 3,527 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 1.05M shares.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Colgate (NYSE:CL) stake by 543,709 shares to 10,693 valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) stake by 6,055 shares and now owns 237,953 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ITW Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:ITW – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $141.25’s average target is -9.76% below currents $156.53 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. Northcoast downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Wednesday, June 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $140 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Argus Research. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. $2.57M worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) was sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM on Monday, February 4. 14,500 shares were sold by Hartnett John R., worth $1.99M on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.22% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag stated it has 0.22% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). The New York-based Etrade Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 25,907 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mechanics Bank Tru Department has invested 0.07% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Shelton Cap Mgmt holds 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 2,615 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ally Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 441,730 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 752,483 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Moreover, Wms Prns Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,437 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.64M for 25.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 15. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $8200 target. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Hold”. UBS maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, April 29. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $7000 target. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.