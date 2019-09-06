Douglass Winthrop Advisors Has Boosted Its Ares Capital (ARCC) Holding by $331,500; Metlife Com (MET) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Cut Position by $705,600

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 108.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.39M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 02/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL INTENDS TO RECOMMEND PROCEEDING WITH FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 5.86 million shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video); 14/04/2018 – Bangladeshi Entrepreneurs Compete in the Inclusion Plus Final Round of Competition from MetLife Foundation and Verb; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net Investment Income $4.2B

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. On Wednesday, March 20 BARTLETT STEVE bought $3,390 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 200 shares. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv holds 0.15% or 20,000 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 56,455 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Co accumulated 1,254 shares. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Northern Tru holds 191,240 shares. 77,456 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.1% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Allied Advisory Ser owns 49,567 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp Incorporated Inc stated it has 1.44% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). California Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 80,895 were accumulated by Cibc Ww. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.18% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Manhattan has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ares Capital (ARCC) Up 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL) by 543,709 shares to 10,693 shares, valued at $733,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,661 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32B for 8.15 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stack Fincl Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.27% or 248,759 shares. 1.20 million were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co. Security National Communications accumulated 0.29% or 21,389 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.80M shares stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested in 640,450 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Lc owns 0.25% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 17,701 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.14% stake. Pggm Investments has 710,028 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A owns 700 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 7,650 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al accumulated 87,240 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund holds 0.18% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 19,032 shares. 4,695 were accumulated by Round Table Services Ltd Liability Corp. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 6.77 million shares.