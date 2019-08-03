Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut The Coca (KO) Holding by $1.75 Million; Valuation Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Valuation Declined, Holder Keating Investment Counselors Has Boosted Its Position

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in The Coca (KO) by 23.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 122,434 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, down from 160,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 11.85 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Selects Anaqua Trademark Management Software; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,915 shares to 11,652 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 1,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Country Club Trust Na has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Daiwa Secs Group Inc reported 234,282 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moneta Group Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Signature Estate And Investment Lc has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 3,081 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.16% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Da Davidson & Com invested in 0.2% or 244,961 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc invested in 3.46 million shares. Savings Bank Of Stockton accumulated 7,293 shares. Lincoln National Corp reported 33,967 shares. Boston Mgmt reported 88,589 shares stake. Cibc Markets Inc invested in 0.44% or 2.03M shares. 3,995 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.46% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Wright Invsts owns 21,357 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 23.36 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 73,200 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 7.59 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett Company invested in 0.05% or 5,176 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Jnba Fincl Advisors stated it has 1,024 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 22,067 shares. Halsey Ct has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp reported 242,840 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tributary Cap Management Lc owns 6,175 shares. Hbk Investments Lp stated it has 41,061 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.08% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aureus Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 29,173 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 44,134 are held by Royal Natl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Ltd Com. 306,243 are owned by Avalon Ltd Liability. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 7.24M shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.