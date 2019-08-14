Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Stake in Corning (GLW) by $2.97 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Community Financial Services Group Lowered Holding as Stock Price Declined

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 73.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 89,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 33,164 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 123,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $27.49. About 3.84M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $11.68 during the last trading session, reaching $321.18. About 3.56M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – QATAR AIRWAYS SAYS SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BILLION AT LIST PRICES – STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY LEADING AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX TO; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Extends Bet on Parts, Services in $3.25 Billion KLX Deal; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – QTRLY COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE $13,652 MLN VS $12,953 MLN LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Tru accumulated 200 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 40,743 shares. Moreover, Levin Cap Strategies LP has 1.95% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 4,205 shares. Moreover, Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 1,679 shares. Scotia Capital has 73,033 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Montag A And Associate holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 47,210 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt reported 7,147 shares stake. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0.18% or 37,784 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 302,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aull Monroe Investment Management reported 0.95% stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 60,384 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 6,834 shares. 73,084 are owned by Rothschild Investment Il. Citizens & Northern stated it has 0.55% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 28,262 shares to 384,985 shares, valued at $49.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smith A O Corp Com (NYSE:AOS) by 760,555 shares in the quarter, for a total of 768,436 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 33.32 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.