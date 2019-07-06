Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Its Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG) Position; CIBT EDUCATION GROUP ORDINARY SHARE (MBAIF) Shorts Up By 55.56%

CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) had an increase of 55.56% in short interest. MBAIF’s SI was 1,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 55.56% from 900 shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 1 days are for CIBT EDUCATION GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)’s short sellers to cover MBAIF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.0227 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5147. About 1,000 shares traded. CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 3,370 shares as Procter & Gamble Company Com (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 89,419 shares with $9.30 million value, down from 92,789 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Company Com now has $277.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G SAYS 7 OF 10 CATEGORIES GROWING OR HOLDING SHARE; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 19/04/2018 – P&G 3Q CORE EPS $1.00, EST. 98C; BOOSTS YR CORE EPS GROWTH VIEW; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando had sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. $845,100 worth of stock was sold by Coombe Gary A on Monday, January 28. 1.21M The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $119.77M were sold by PELTZ NELSON. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.97 million on Wednesday, February 13. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500 on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81M. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789.

Among 10 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, January 24. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $10900 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (NYSE:UL) stake by 7,898 shares to 411,253 valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ill Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) stake by 15,770 shares and now owns 253,245 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 26.69 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Another recent and important CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Announces the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 – PR Newswire” on January 24, 2018.