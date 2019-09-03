Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut Its Colgate (CL) Holding; Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) SI Increased By 1166.67%

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Colgate (CL) stake by 98.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 543,709 shares as Colgate (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 10,693 shares with $733,000 value, down from 554,402 last quarter. Colgate now has $63.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 857,823 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – RPT-With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) had an increase of 1166.67% in short interest. BRN’s SI was 7,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1166.67% from 600 shares previously. With 18,900 avg volume, 0 days are for Barnwell Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s short sellers to cover BRN’s short positions. The SI to Barnwell Industries Inc’s float is 0.17%. The stock decreased 5.10% or $0.0372 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6928. About 3,400 shares traded. Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) has declined 45.99% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.99% the S&P500.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.94 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It currently has negative earnings. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $21,512 activity. 4,000 Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) shares with value of $4,040 were bought by Gardner Murray C. On Wednesday, July 10 Barnwell James S III bought $6,000 worth of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) or 6,000 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 1.69% above currents $74.37 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 15 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 12 with “Hold”. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8200 target in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform”. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, April 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Citigroup.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (NYSE:UL) stake by 7,898 shares to 411,253 valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) stake by 8,196 shares and now owns 297,002 shares. Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) was raised too.

