Douglass Winthrop Advisors Cut By $2.50 Million Its Cbs Cl B New (CBS) Position; Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (WMGI) Sellers Decreased By 3.24% Their Shorts

Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WMGI) had a decrease of 3.24% in short interest. WMGI’s SI was 13.43 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.24% from 13.88M shares previously. With 1.44M avg volume, 9 days are for Wright Medical Group N.V. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:WMGI)’s short sellers to cover WMGI’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.84. About 1.89M shares traded. Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) has risen 16.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WMGI News: 22/03/2018 Wright Medical Group N.V. Highlights New Product Launches at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) 2018 Scien; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 16C TO 23C; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $808.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wright Medical Group 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV WMGI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $800 MLN TO $812 MLN; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – WRIGHT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7C

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased Cbs Corp Cl B New (CBS) stake by 89.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 53,134 shares as Cbs Corp Cl B New (CBS)’s stock rose 0.74%. The Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc holds 6,400 shares with $304,000 value, down from 59,534 last quarter. Cbs Corp Cl B New now has $15.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 24/05/2018 – CBS Is America’s Most-Watched Network In 2017-2018 Across Primetime, Daytime And Late Night; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 16/03/2018 – CBS News reported on Friday that White House chief of staff John Kelly could depart the administration as early as today; 23/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS SAY BYLAW CHANGES ARE `INEQUITABLE’ AND UNLAWFUL; 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusement’s move to change bylaws; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – CBS Goes on Attack Against Redstones, Suing Controlling Shareholder for Breaching Fiduciary Duty; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 23/05/2018 – Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Dig In for a Long Legal War at CBS

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,771 shares to 435,747 valued at $102.60 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 4,530 shares and now owns 288,620 shares. Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (NYSE:UL) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering CBS (NYSE:CBS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CBS has $6300 highest and $6000 lowest target. $61.50’s average target is 48.51% above currents $41.41 stock price. CBS had 8 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating.

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CBS Corporation’s (NYSE:CBS) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBS And Viacom Are Merging (Again) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last-minute negotiations for CBS, Viacom merger – CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 7,375 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 120,897 shares. New England And Mngmt reported 0.33% stake. Moreover, North Star Inv Management has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 270 shares. Artisan Prns Ltd Partnership has 0.32% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cannell Peter B & Communication holds 0.28% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 152,823 shares. Raffles Limited Partnership holds 2.37% or 45,613 shares. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn holds 0% or 1,750 shares. D E Shaw & Inc holds 813,802 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). M&T National Bank & Trust has 28,537 shares. Profund accumulated 9,130 shares. B Riley Wealth holds 0.06% or 7,058 shares. Kings Point Cap Management reported 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.02% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Among 8 analysts covering Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Wright Medical Group has $40 highest and $2300 lowest target. $32.13’s average target is 47.12% above currents $21.84 stock price. Wright Medical Group had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $33 target. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Needham. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 8. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Thursday, August 8 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.