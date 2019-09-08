Douglasdynamics (PLOW) Stock Price Rose While Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has Increased by $343,520 Its Stake; Walthausen & Company Decreased Its Position in Southside Bancshares (SBSI) by $2.71 Million

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) by 26.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 82,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 227,038 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 309,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Southside Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $32.82. About 72,912 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500. Some Historical SBSI News: 20/03/2018 – Ovolo Southside brings a unique theatrical experience to visitors with HKAPA; 06/03/2018 Rep. Moore: Rep. Moore Calls for Investigation into Southside SSA Office Closure; 21/05/2018 – Lehigh University, EdR Celebrate Groundbreaking of SouthSide Commons; 08/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority Financial 3/8/2018 3/8/2018; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Southside Elementary Charter School Mon, 3/12/2018, 5:30 PM; 02/05/2018 – Southside Market & Barbeque Announces New Location; 24/04/2018 – Virginia AG: April 24, 2018 – Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Southside Virginia; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Moore: Investigation Opened into Southside SSA Office Closure

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Douglasdynamics (PLOW) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 9,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 89,090 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 80,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Douglasdynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $41.88. About 38,429 shares traded. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) has declined 13.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PLOW News: 21/04/2018 DJ Douglas Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLOW); 25/04/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.60-Adj EPS $2.20; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC PLOW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $503.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 07/05/2018 – DOUGLAS DYNAMICS INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Backs FY18 Sales $475M-$535M; 30/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6; 07/05/2018 – Douglas Dynamics 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 0 investors sold SBSI shares while 47 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 17.12 million shares or 0.17% less from 17.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 10,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 32,592 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Ls Investment Advsr Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 974 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp holds 19,479 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 3,692 shares. Sector Pension Board reported 28,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Ameritas Inv Prtnrs accumulated 2,786 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.71M shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0% or 29,515 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) for 51,318 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $91,604 activity. $49,770 worth of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) was bought by Sammons John F Jr. MORGAN TONY K bought $33,010 worth of stock.

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 9,815 shares to 88,230 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 19,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:AXAS).

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.58 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.58 million for 14.15 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.95, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold PLOW shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 19.68 million shares or 1.39% less from 19.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 0% or 1,058 shares. Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 97,122 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 17,226 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 21,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. John G Ullman And Assoc has 0.04% invested in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 5,600 shares. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,651 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) for 18,709 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.39% or 87,347 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 1.03 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Inc accumulated 131,987 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,319 shares. Punch And Inv stated it has 267,724 shares.

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs Msci India (INDA) by 279,377 shares to 156,919 shares, valued at $5.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter&Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,945 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $247,845 activity.