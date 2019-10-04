Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) Reaches $42.97 High on Oct, 4; Shorts at ZOZO ORDINARY SHARES (SATLF) Lowered By 5.4%

ZOZO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SATLF) had a decrease of 5.4% in short interest. SATLF’s SI was 3.53M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 5.4% from 3.74M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 35335 days are for ZOZO INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SATLF)’s short sellers to cover SATLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 2,210 shares traded or 550.00% up from the average. ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SATLF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) reached all time high today, Oct, 4 and still has $44.69 target or 4.00% above today’s $42.97 share price. This indicates more upside for the $7.53 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $44.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $301.20M more. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 157,874 shares traded. Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has risen 6.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DEI News: 06/04/2018 – UBI BANCA CEO SAYS BANK TWO YEARS AGO DECIDED AGAINST POTENTIAL OFFER FOR MONTE DEI PASCHI BUT IF LENDER WERE ASKED TO LOOK AT IT AGAIN A NEW ASSESSMENT WOULD BE NECESSARY; 19/04/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI CEO SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE LEGAL RISKS FACING BANK WILL AFFECT ANY EXTRAORDINARY OPERATION, BUT AT MOMENT NO SUCH OPERATION IS ON TABLE – PAPER; 08/05/2018 – Douglas Emmett 1Q EPS 17c; 11/05/2018 – BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI Dl SIENA SPA BMPS.Ml SAYS STARTED PROCESS TO SELL 2.6-3.0 BLN EUROS IN BAD LOANS THIS YR; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet; 11/04/2018 – ITALY TREASURY OFFICIAL DISMISSES AS “FANTASY” SUGGESTIONS IN MEDIA THAT STATE LENDER CDP COULD BUY MONTE DEI PASCHI; 18/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION SAYS, ASKED ABOUT ITALIAN BANK MONTE DEI PASCHI’S RESTRUCTURING PLAN: IT IS THE RESPONSIBILITY OF MEMBER STATES TO COMPLY WITH COMMITMENTS THEY HAVE GIVEN; 04/05/2018 – MONTE DEI PASCHI SAYS SALE OF ITS NPL RECOVERY PLATFORM JULIET TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THIS MONTH; 27/04/2018 – FORMER MONTE DEI PASCHI EXECS FABRIZIO VIOLA AND ALESSANDRO PROFUMO SENT TO TRIAL IN MILAN ON ALLEGED MARKET RIGGING AND ACCOUNTING FRAUD; 27/04/2018 – INTESA SANPAOLO CEO SAYS STRUCTURAL CONDITIONS AT MONTE DEI PASCHI NOT WORRYING, IN ANY CASE INTESA NOT WILLING TO INTERVENE

Another recent and important ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SATLF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Start Today Co., Ltd. ADR 2017 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2018.

Start Today Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of fashion products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.09 billion. It operates ZOZOTOWN, a fashion shopping site that include 950 shops handling approximately 3,900 brands; and WEAR, a fashion coordination application. It has a 42.28 P/E ratio. The firm also operates ZOZOUSED, a site for used and old clothes.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. DEI’s profit will be $91.12M for 20.66 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.53 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 62.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.